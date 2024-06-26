Gleason Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 564,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

