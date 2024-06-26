Gleason Group Inc. Sells 2,858 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,099,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,739,426. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.