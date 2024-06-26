GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 628.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,896,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

