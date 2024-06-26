GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $990,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.68. 2,653,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,845. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

