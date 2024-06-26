GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 587 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 112,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,520 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.