GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 722 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.57. 2,074,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $402.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.