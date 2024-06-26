Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Peter Quintiliani Buys 500,000 Shares

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani bought 500,000 shares of Gowest Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:GWA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.13. 468,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.56. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Get Gowest Gold alerts:

About Gowest Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.