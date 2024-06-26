Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA) Director Peter Quintiliani Buys 500,000 Shares

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Quintiliani bought 500,000 shares of Gowest Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.
Gowest Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:GWA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.13. 468,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.56. Gowest Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
About Gowest Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gowest Gold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.