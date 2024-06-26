Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Buys 106,611 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,611 shares during the quarter. NB Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,232,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In related news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $218,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,995 shares of company stock worth $381,190. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBBK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 251,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

