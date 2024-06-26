Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 258.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned 0.16% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRBK. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 160,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,474. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

