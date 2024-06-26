Gregory Reichow Sells 7,500 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovix Trading Up 35.0 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.94. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

