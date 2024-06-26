GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

