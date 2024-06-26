Guggenheim Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $52.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

DKNG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,541,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in DraftKings by 10.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

