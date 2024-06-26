Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 8.3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 31,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 73,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.