Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 8.3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 31,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 73,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

