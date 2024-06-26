H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.45 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUL. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

