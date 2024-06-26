Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

