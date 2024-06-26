Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 4,909,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,365,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a market cap of £5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.94.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

