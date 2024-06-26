Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 583,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after acquiring an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 331,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

