Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Hazelview Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 35,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $975.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

