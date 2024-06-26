HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($1.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.
