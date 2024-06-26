Head-To-Head Analysis: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AGNC Investment and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 3 5 0 2.63 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

AGNC Investment currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $2.04 billion 3.48 $155.00 million $0.91 10.73 Selectis Health $36.78 million N/A -$3.97 million ($1.30) -1.15

This table compares AGNC Investment and Selectis Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 32.12% 27.14% 2.54% Selectis Health -24.65% -651.76% -21.33%

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Selectis Health on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

