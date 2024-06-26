Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.69), with a volume of 666558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £107.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.98.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

