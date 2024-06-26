HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) CEO Jon Kessler Sells 32,326 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,910. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2,377.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,851,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

