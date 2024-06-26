HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $101.42 Average PT from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

