Hedera One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.43 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $32.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,687 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.08299 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07846983 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $38,346,499.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

