Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 1.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.29 ($1.38) and last traded at €1.27 ($1.37). Approximately 766,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.26 ($1.35).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $401.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

