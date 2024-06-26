Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.78

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Helical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLCL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.06). 64,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.22. The company has a market capitalization of £297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.57).

Get Helical alerts:

About Helical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.