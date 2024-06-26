Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.78

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Helical Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HLCL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.06). 64,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.22. The company has a market capitalization of £297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.57).
About Helical
