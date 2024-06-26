Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $54,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.