Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

