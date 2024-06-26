Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,933,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,368,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,578,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DFIP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 201,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,279. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.
About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
