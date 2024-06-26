Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 727 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cadence Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. 2,329,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,080. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

