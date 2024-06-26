Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 109,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 3,145,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,666. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

