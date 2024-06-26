Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00006796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.29 million and approximately $16,126.14 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,945.43 or 1.00011994 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00079123 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.16270047 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,803.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

