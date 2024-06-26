Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 13601732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Hertz Global Stock Down 5.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
