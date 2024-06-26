Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.85.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 86,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 155,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

