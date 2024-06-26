Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 6,740 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.02.

Highest Performances Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75.

Highest Performances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.