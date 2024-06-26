Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

HMC stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

