Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Honda Motor Stock Up 1.8 %
HMC stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
