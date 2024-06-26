Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,098. The company has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile
