Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,098. The company has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.