Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 4,548 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,707. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $837.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

