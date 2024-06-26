Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 13,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,530. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $47.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

