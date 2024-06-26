Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 161,349 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,695.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 71,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,988. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

