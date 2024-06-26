Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after buying an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,964,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. 57,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.