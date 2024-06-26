Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $297.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.