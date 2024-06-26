Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 23,369 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 883,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,969. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

