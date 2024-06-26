Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,311 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,573. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

