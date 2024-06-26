Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.47.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $355.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.08. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.