IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 12,269 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,675,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,319,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,860,021. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

