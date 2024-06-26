IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 61,958 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. 10,229,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

