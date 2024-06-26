IAM Advisory LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $4,525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,729,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,551. The company has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

