IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 860,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

