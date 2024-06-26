IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $334.70. 1,733,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,964. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $345.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

